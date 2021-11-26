Senators – Votes For and Against The ABC

Friends with keen memories may be aware that, in 2018, the Liberal Party’s Federal Council voted to privatise the ABC, but did you know that there are Senators in Parliament who have also voted for an ABC sell-off?

On the 19th of June in the same year, Senator Cori Bernadi introduced a motion to the Senate regarding ABC privatisation.

It was a motion only defeated by a small majority of the Senate.

So we’re calling on all Friends of the ABC to contact the senators outlined below to register your support for our precious public broadcaster with them.

At the same time, we thought we would celebrate the contributions of Senators who have voted in support of the ABC.

Below are two lists: the first, is of anti-ABC Senators we would like you to contact, and the second list is of Senators who we all should support.

These lists will be expanded as more information becomes available.

LIST OF ANTI-ABC SENATORS

Senator Jane Hume

Liberal Party Senator for Victoria since July 2016

Electorate Office:223 Bridge Road Richmond, VIC, 3121

Postal address:PO Box 224 Richmond, VIC, 3121

Telephone: (03) 9428 1773

Parliament Office Telephone: (02) 6277 7320

Senator Brigit McKenzie

National Party Senator for Victoria since July 2011

Email: senator.mckenzie@aph.gov.au

Electorate Office: 172 High Street Wodonga VIC 3690

Telephone: (02) 6024 2560 / (02) 6024 2635 / (02) 6277 7660

Senator James Paterson

Liberal Party Senator for Victoria since March 2016

Electorate Office: Ground floor, 63 York Street South Melbourne, VIC, 3205

Telephone: (03) 9690 2201 / (02) 6277 3719

Email: senator.paterson@aph.gov.au

LIST OF PRO-ABC SENATORS

Senator Kim Carr

Australian Labor Party Senator for Victoria since April 1993

Electorate Office: 62 Lygon Street Carlton South, VIC, 3053

Telephone: (03) 9639 2798 / (02) 6277 3776

Senator Kimberly Kitching

Australian Labor Party Senator for Victoria since October 2016

Electorate Office: 6 English Street Essendon Fields, VIC, 3041

Telephone: (03) 9374 1640 / (02) 6277 3294

Senator Janet Rice

Australian Greens Senator for Victoria since July 2014

Electorate Office: Shops 2-3, 26 Lygon Street Brunswick East, VIC, 3057

Telephone: (03) 9381 1446 / (02) 6277 3225