Kooyong — Live Democracy Event with Kerry O’Brien

Legendary ABC journalist Kerry O’Brien is taking part in a special pre-election event in the crucial seat of Kooyong in November.

He’ll be joined by the former independent MP for Indi, Cath McGowan, for a discussion entitled “Australia’s eroding democracy – How it came to this and how we turn it around,” which is being held by the Voices for Kooyong and the Kooyong Independents groups.

The hybrid live and online event will be held at the Renaissance Theatre at Kew High School at 7 pm on November the 30th.

According to the promotions for the event:

At a time when we need genuine leadership, we are getting the opposite. Join us for an evening of conversation between renowned journalist Kerry O’Brien and fearless independent MP Cathy McGowan. They will unpack how Australia’s democracy reached this low and, more importantly, what some of the solutions are.

The Voices of Kooyong group says it is hearing many Kooyong voters are frustrated with the current representation, the quality of political leadership and what it calls recent policy failures.

The group says there is a prevailing feeling that Kooyong is taken for granted, resulting in “ineffective representation and a lack of engagement by our member of parliament.”

Kooyong is held by the Federal Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg.