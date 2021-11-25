Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
25 Nov 2021
Awards – Top Student Friends Selected

ABC Friends is happy to announce the winners of our inaugural Student Awards Competition.

The awards were open to all Victorian students enrolled in higher education in the areas of Journalism, Design and Media/Communications.

The competition is designed to provide students with an opportunity to extend their skills while gaining industry experience. 

Competitors were required to produce work which addressed topics such as the funding to the ABC and its value to the Australian community.

There were three categories for the award: Journalism, Media & Communications and Design.

The winners are:

Journalism category winner: Matthew Harvey from RMIT University

Media/Communications category winner: Imogen Wait from Swinburne University

Design category winner: Adrienne Aw from Monash University.

Their winning entries are included below. 

The winners of each section have been awarded a $100 cash prize, as well as one-on-one mentoring sessions with an industry professional within their field. 

These mentors are Jim Middleton (Veteran ABC Journalist), Dan Hirst (Executive Producer at the ABC) and Laura Cornhill (Creative Director at Studio Binocular).

It has been an incredible opportunity for students, as well as an exciting effort by our ABC Friends Victoria team to engage young people in the fight to save the ABC.

Matthew Harvey’s winning effort:

Matthew Harvey (Journalism)

Imogen Wait’s winning entry:

Imogen Wait (med_comms slides)

Adrienne Aw’s winning design:

