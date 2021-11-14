Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

14 Nov 2021
0

Ita — A Shot at the Government

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

The Chairperson of the ABC Board, Ita Buttrose may have been hand-picked by the government, but she continues to illustrate she’s not one to roll over.

 Her latest shot can be found in her foreword to this year’s ABC Annual Report.

 Referring to government policy to lift Australian content quotas for the commercial networks, Ita Buttrose wrote:

Last year, the Australian Government, seeking to lower the cost burden on Australias commercial free-to-air broadcasters, suspended quotas for Australian content. The aim was to bolster the free-to-air playerscompetitiveness against the international giants. Australians should be aware of these developments and what they mean for Australian stories and creativity.

 Strongly acknowledging the ABC’s astonishing accomplishments, as well as its staff’s adaptability during the pandemic, Ita Buttrose trumpeted the demonstrable success of the ABC over multiple channels.

THE FULL ANNUAL REPORT IS INCLUDED BELOW

 Ita Buttrose said:

The ABCs commitment to serving regional Australia and connecting all parts of the nation is unmatched by any other media organisation. In recent months, many local media and news providers have either withdrawn from regional Australia or closed down altogether, so much so that some places are at risk of becoming news deserts. There has been growing pressure on the ABC to fill the gap. 

The ABC recently signed letters of intent with both Google and Facebook for payments under the news media bargaining code that will enable the ABC to make new and significant investment to support public interest journalism in regional Australia. We are excited at the prospect of being able to do this and anticipate these agreements will be in place by the end of this year.

The ABCs commitment to Australian storytelling and public discussion is more vital now than it has ever been. We provide a safe space for Australians to consider and debate the issues that confront them, the perspectives they may not have considered, and what being Australian might mean. This helps Australians come together as a nation and strengthens us for the challenges and the opportunities ahead. 

Ita Buttrose is speaking at the ABC Friends Victoria Annual General Meeting, which is taking place online on Wednesday the 24th of November from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

Tough Talk – Encouraging MD Speech
11 Nov 2021
Video – The ABC and the Federal Election
11 Nov 2021
Battle Lines – Jonathan Holmes and ABC Friends on the Offensive
07 Nov 2021
Revenue – Will ABC Online Income Mean New Funding Cuts?
28 Oct 2021
Donations – Much Raised; Nearly There
27 Oct 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW