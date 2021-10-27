Donations – Much Raised; Nearly There

Our campaigning in Victorian marginal seats has begun thanks to the generous donations made by ABC Friends Victoria members and supporters.

So far, we have raised more than $42,000 for our election campaign, and our target of $50,000 is tantalizingly close.

That money is being spent on billboards, bus advertising, and social media initiatives in four electorates right now, and we now feel confident enough to book popular billboard sites for February..

But (as highlighted in the ABC’s “Big Deal” documentary recently) it is a drop in a political donations ocean.

The ABC’s enemies have access to far bigger pools of money.

So… we need more so as to make the biggest impact possible this election, which comes at an extremely crucial time for the ABC.

If you haven’t already donated, please use our website to donate if you can.

PLEASE CLICK HERE AND SCROLL DOWN TO THE “DONATE BUTTON” TO MAKE A DONATION.

And if you have already contributed, please help us by mentioning this fundraising drive to at least one or two of your friends or acquaintances, and by sharing it on social media.

Once again, thanks so much for the very generous donations we have received so far.

Michael Henry

President

ABC Friends Victoria