AGM – Ita Buttrose to Address ABC Friends 

ABC Friends Victoria is pleased to announce that the ABC Board Chairperson, Ita Buttrose, will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Annual General Meeting.

The AGM, which, due to COVID, will be an online event, is a time for us all to take stock and hear about the challenges ahead.

It’s taking place on Wednesday the 24th of November from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm.

We’re all looking forward to hearing what Ms. Buttrose has to say about the current situation for the ABC, which is still dealing with dramatic government funding cuts but also to hear her plans for the future.

State President Michael Henry will brief the assembled friends on our battle plans in the lead up to the coming federal election, and for the campaign itself.

And we will be announcing and presenting the work of winners of our inaugural Student Awards Competition.

Please join us for this important event.

