ABC Friends News

25 Oct 2021
IPA: Inaccurate, Persistent, Anti-ABC.

In the latest iteration of its vicious and relentless campaign against the ABC, the neo-liberal Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) is launching a new anti-ABC podcast series.

Entitled: “Their ABC, What’s Wrong with the ABC and How to Fix It,” the series promises to live up to the IPA’s usual standards of biased vitriol.

The IPA recently published a book calling for the ABC’s privatisation. 

The podcasts are being presented by the IPA’s Director of Communications, Evan Mulholland, a man who shot to fame recently after publishing outlandish claims apparently drawn from a survey that illustrated the ABC was focussed on attacking Rupert Murdoch and News Limited. 

The figures proved to be wrong. 

VIEW MEDIA WATCH’S TAKE ON THE SURVEY

According to the IPA’s website, the usual cohort of biased anti-ABC conservative commentators will be rolled out for the attack fest.

The website boasts:

You will hear from high profile guests like Tony Abbott, Maurice Newman, Janet Albrechtsen, Rowan Dean and John Anderson AO, media commentators like Chris Mitchell, Gemma Tongini, Chris Kenny and Peta Credlin and over a dozen Members of Parliament including Mark Latham, Nicolle Flint, Matt Canavan, James Paterson, Andrew Bragg and many, many more.

The “Their ABC” podcast will be highlighting the problems with the ABC: Its bias against conservatives and hostility to conservative viewpoints, the vendettas it runs against other media organisations, its obsessions with identity politics and climate change, its activist use of social media, and its inner-city focus and bias against the regions.

With this line-up, it will be deja vu all over again!

