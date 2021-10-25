Donations – How Political Gifts Win Elections

The two-part ABC documentary Big Deal is shedding light on just how our democracy has been hijacked by big party political donations.

ABC Friends may do well to take note.

Directed by Craig Reucassel (War on Waste, Fight For Planet A, The Chaser) and presented by comedian Christiaan Van Vuuren (Soul Mates, Bondi Hipsters) Big Deal paints a disturbing picture of Australia’s billion-dollar political lobbying industry.

According to the ABC’s publicity:

This engaging ABC factual series is a wake-up call about the frightening extent to which money has infiltrated politics. In the series, Christiaan meets with a range of politicians, journalists, and experts, such as Malcolm Turnbull, Jason Falinski, Sam Dastyari, Scott Ryan, Kate McClymont, Dr Andrew Leigh, Helen Haines, Jacqui Lambie, Katharine Murphy, Linda Burney, and Zali Steggall, to ask, ‘Is Australia’s democracy for sale?’

But donations to political causes can cut both ways.

There is no doubt that public donations to positive political causes also have a big impact on the way people vote.

ABC Friends Victoria is in the process of lining up its marginal seats campaign for the next federal election, with big plans for billboard and bus advertisements, as well as a social media blitz.

By donating to our “fighting fund” you, as an individual, can make a personal difference.

With the many millions of dollars being made available from corporate and other donations to the ABC’s enemies, it is up to us — the public — to fund campaigns for the things we hold dear.

Please donate to ABC Friends Victoria, and help us provide some balance to the political landscape.

It is worth asking the question: would it make a difference to the government’s attitude towards the ABC if someone offered to donate $1m, providing the ABC budget was doubled?