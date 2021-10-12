Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

12 Oct 2021
0

News Director – Gaven Morris Calls It a Day

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Though rumours abound of a move to the BBC, the ABC Director of News, Investigations and Analysis, Gaven Morris, is very publicly saying that he has no intention of moving out of a frying-pan and into a fire.

BBC News is, after all, suffering just as much government pressure as the Australian national broadcaster has experienced during Morris’ term as news boss.

A long-term ABC News employee, who spent stints working abroad as a producer for broadcasters like Al Jazeera, Morris is reported to be expressing no desire to manage any more $200m budgets.

READ A GUARDIAN REPORT ABOUT THE RESIGNATION

As a senior ABC producer, he is widely credited for establishing ABC News 24 and driving the ABC online offering to the position of being the most popular in Australia.

But he has also been acutely involved with recent clashes with the government and others over some investigations that were proved to be wanting.

In juggling the News Division’s contributions to government budget cuts, he also oversaw the demise of important programmes like Lateline, the 7:45 am radio news bulletin, and the slashing of Radio Current Affairs output.

At least six “front-runners” are being named as replacements, including several solid internal candidates with strong track records as managers within the division.

It is certainly one of the most important positions within the ABC, and has a great weight of responsibilities. 

However there are fears that an external candidate drawn from the commercial sector might be brought in as a political measure. 

The ABC has not issued a statement about the resignation. 

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

Reaching Out — Ramping up Social & Youth Campaigns
12 Oct 2021
Coalition — A Rift on the ABC
12 Oct 2021
Free Posters – Trumpet Your Support for the ABC!
11 Oct 2021
Election – Vic Marginal Seats Campaign Kicks Off
10 Oct 2021
Time Bomb – Post-election ABC Budget Threat
09 Oct 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW