Free Posters – Trumpet Your Support for the ABC!

ABC Friends Victoria is making weather-proof posters available to anyone who wants to show their support publicly.

Please help us trumpet the advantages of having a national public broadcaster ahead of the next federal election by placing one of our free placards in your front garden or feature window.

We have produced a variety of weatherproof posters — printed on corrugated plastic “corflute” material — that any supporter can put up.

(The two corflute designs)

click here to order your corflute poster

At the same time, we would like to announce the appointment of a new Social Media Manager.

Sophie Arnold has been engaged to grow our support and blast our messaging onto Facebook and other social media channels.

And our Youth Engagement and Communications Coordinator, Aynsley Mitchell, continues her efforts on Instagram and other youth-oriented channels to increase ABC Friends Victoria’s following with younger audiences.

Our competition for young supporters is well advanced and we hope to make an announcement soon.

Also, please don’t forget we have a large array of merchandise like t-shirts, gifts, and free posters and stickers available for you so that you can show your support for our precious national broadcaster.

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT’S AVAILABLE