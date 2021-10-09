Books – New Releases from the Best of ABC Journalism

It has been a bumper year for excellent books by ABC journalists, but three, in particular, are enjoying praise, positive reviews, and strong sales.

One of the ABC’s best and brightest, Mark Willacy, has turned his various investigations into the culture of Australia’s elite special forces and illegal killings into a recently-released book called “Rogue Forces,” which is published by Simon and Schuster.

Willacy, who won a Gold Walkley for exposing SAS war crimes, has penetrated the SAS code of silence to reveal one of the darkest chapters in our country’s military history.

His award-winning Four Corners program, ‘Killing Fields’ captured on film for the first time a war crime perpetrated by an Australian: the killing of a terrified, unarmed Afghan man in a field by an SAS soldier.

It resulted in an Australian Federal Police war crimes investigation.

As many as 25 ABC journalists have contributed to a new book on the 2020 Black Summer bushfire crisis.

“Black Summer,” which is edited by ABC Victoria’s own Michael Rowland and published by ABC Books, brings together the experiences and testimony of a swathe of journalists who spent weeks on the front lines of the event.

All publisher profits from “Black Summer” are being donated to the Red Cross appeal.

The publisher says:

ABC journalists on the ground during the crises brought many of these stories into homes across the nation. This book contains updates, new stories and overviews by them, as well as reflections on how such a catastrophe occurred and what we have learnt from it. It is both a record of the events and a tribute to those who endured, escaped, fought and in some cases paid the ultimate price.

And a memoir by ABC Victoria’s Lisa Miller, published by Hachette Australia, has been attracting a large amount of press coverage.

“Daring to Fly” is a lifelong account of overcoming crippling fears, loss, and workplace trauma, for a long-serving foreign correspondent who covered 10 terrorist attacks for the ABC.

