Complaints – Cop This! 

ABC Friends Victoria recently received an altogether charming and unique piece of correspondence from a member who was frustrated with her ability to evoke a written response from the ABC after a number of complaints.

Many ABC Friends have expressed disquiet in recent times because budget cuts have resulted in fewer staff at the ABC being available to respond to audience comments and requests.

But if you are as open-hearted as Patricia Bish, perhaps you can take your frustrations out by composing some prose.

Firstly, we received this message after sending an email to Patricia, reminding her that her membership of ABC Friends was due for renewal:

Dear ABC

An Explanatory Rhyme I know that times are busy

For those at ABC

And pandemic policies

Have ramped up the urgency

Of getting programmes out

Which tread on balanced planks

Between public information

And counterproductive cranks I messaged Norman Swan

Hoping for some advice

Was told I’d get an answer

I emailed twice, then thrice

My messages were courteous

He could have said “I must confess

I don’t agree with your perspective.

Yours sincerely Norman S.” I then tried Ms Karvelas

But answer came there none

I must be on the black list

In National radio’s home

I’m not a conspiracy theorist –

Just searching for the facts

And it’s very disconcerting

When no one answers back In a last-ditch effort

I wrote to Ita’s ABC

It was a polite message

That I’d thought of seriously

The silence was quite deafening

I feel like a pariah

So, to be a Friend of ABC

I feel no more desire Next year I will be eighty

I would have wished to see

An ABC which would respond

Even if they don’t agree

Yet after all that silence

Don’t you find it funny

That the Friends have sent two emails

Asking me for money!

We responded to Patricia, asking her if we could please print her poem.

She gave permission, and sent the following reply: