Emergencies – ABC Increases Its Response

After saving countless lives during the 2020 bushfires, Our ABC — Australia’s national emergency broadcaster — is taking even more steps to protect the nation ahead of the 2021-2022 natural disaster season, which usually occurs in the warmer months.

The ABC’s emergency website has been updated to feature a new interactive incident map that aggregates information from key emergency and support services including rural and regional fire services, state emergency services and the Bureau of Meteorology

Users will be able to check emergency events in their locality, as well as other places around Australia.

VISIT THE ABC EMERGENCY WEBSITE

As part of preparedness, a 15-part podcast series called “After the Disaster” has also been produced to help people navigate the aftermath of a natural disaster.

In a public statement, the Head of ABC Regional, Rural and Emergency, Hugh Martin, said the ABC was continually looking for ways to improve and extend its emergency broadcast services to meet the increased demand from communities affected by extreme weather events.

He said:

We know people turn to the ABC to get critical information and we are there, with them, as they come together and rebuild after a disaster. We have increased our national emergency broadcast team for the summer, based in Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia and are well prepared for whatever this season will bring, We have also integrated our national emergency team with our regional and capital city teams who are the ones with the expert local knowledge. In an emergency, your local radio station remains the most important source of information.

ABC Emergency information will also be available on Amazon’s Alexa smart speaker from next month.

READ THE FULL ABC STATEMENT