ABC Surge – The Likely Reason for News Ltd Attacks

Anybody asking why Rupert Murdoch’s News Ltd newspapers seem to have increased their attacks on the ABC recently only needs to look to online news ratings for an explanation.

Newspaper circulation figures and advertisers are rapidly shrinking, so News Ltd, like every other media company, has been looking to its subscriber online offerings to keep the business afloat.

With more than 100 online mastheads but only 15 of those in print, News Ltd has converted itself into a primarily digital news service.

But the ABC, which is by far Australia’s most trusted source of news, has become such an enormous player in the online news landscape, News Ltd managers can only watch on in horror, and ramp up the criticism in the hope of securing a political result against the ABC.

In fact, the ABC is now recording the biggest news audiences in its history.

ABC News has now been Australia’s top digital news brand since January 2020 in overall monthly unique audience, and also on smartphones and among women.

ABC News was first ranked the top online news brand five years ago with a unique audience in July 2016 of 6.5 million Australians, or 33% of the active online population.

In June this year 12.8 million Australians, or 51% of people aged 2+, used either the website or ABC News app.

During August the ABC News mobile app achieved its highest weekly audience on record of 1.4 million users. Total ABC iview consumption and streams of ABC News Australia on YouTube were also the highest ever in the week.

According to a statement:

Major audience drivers in 2021 include coverage of the continuing impact of COVID-19 on all Australians; the ABC’s world-class reporting of the Asia Pacific, including recent events in Afghanistan; the outstanding Regional & Local coverage from news teams across the country; and our unrivaled investigative reporting.

Murdoch’s News Corporation made a profit this year after a horror $1.26b loss last year.

However, revenue from the company’s news media division, which includes Australian newspapers such as Sydney’s Daily Telegraph and Melbourne’s Herald Sun, plunged by 21%, from about US$2.8bn to about US$2.2bn.

So in spite of massive cuts to its budget, the ABC is still a long way ahead in spite of News Ltd’s overwhelming grip on the Australian newspaper business.

Little wonder its journalists are on the attack.