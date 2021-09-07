Melbourne — ABC Ratings Successes

ABC Radio Melbourne 774 has been enjoying some outstanding ratings successes.

Recent weeks have seen listening levels up as much as 1.3 points, and an impressive 1.6 points across Monday to Friday.

The big movers were Sammy J in the weekday breakfast slot (up 2.2 points to 16) and Virginia Trioli (up 2.4 to 14.3 per cent) in mornings.

Quoted in The Age, media consultant Barry Keohane said:

This seems to be a trend in the big cities with the ABC closing in on its talk competitors, especially in that early morning shift.

Anecdotal evidence shows that people are wanting more non-sensationalist news around COVID – just the facts – but it’s clear there is a real appetite for talk radio, especially in the locked-down cities.

Audience figures for the Sammy J breakfast show are now so high the programme is now the second most-listened-to radio programme in the country.

In addition, ABC TV’s News Breakfast programme, which is produced in Melbourne, was recently voted the most popular breakfast show by readers of a TV website.

TVBlackBox.com recently polled 6000 of its readers, with a majority picking News Breakfast as their favourite morning TV show ahead of Surnise and Today.

Although Channel 7’s Sunrise is the daily ratings winner each morning, this vote was about the main hosts of each show and their so-called “chemistry.”

READ THE REPORT

This will come as no surprise to ABC Friends fans of Lisa Millar and Michael Rowland, who co-host TV News Breakfast.