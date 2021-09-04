Teachers – ABC Friends VIC Reaches Out

ABC Friends Victoria member Phil Corser, who sits on the Committee of Management, has helped publicise our organisation directly to a cohort that naturally fits with the ABC Friends cause: teachers.

A retired teacher himself, Phil was the subject of a feature article about ABC Friends Victoria in AEU News, a magazine produced for, and distributed to, Victorian teachers.

AEU News is a full-colour, 48-page magazine that contains feature articles, reviews, and news updates on educational and industrial developments.

It is posted direct to the homes of around 50,000 AEU members throughout Victoria, as well as subscribers throughout the education industry.

Enjoy the article: