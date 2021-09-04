Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

04 Sep 2021
0

Teachers – ABC Friends VIC Reaches Out

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

ABC Friends Victoria member Phil Corser, who sits on the Committee of Management, has helped publicise our organisation directly to a cohort that naturally fits with the ABC Friends cause: teachers.

A retired teacher himself, Phil was the subject of a feature article about ABC Friends Victoria in AEU News, a magazine produced for, and distributed to, Victorian teachers.

AEU News is a full-colour, 48-page magazine that contains feature articles, reviews, and news updates on educational and industrial developments.

It is posted direct to the homes of around 50,000 AEU members throughout Victoria, as well as subscribers throughout the education industry.

Enjoy the article:

AEU interview

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

Attack – Murdoch’s Malignant Minions
29 Aug 2021
Alumni – Former ABC Staff Join Political Fight
26 Aug 2021
Crash – Awful Anniversary for the ABC
23 Aug 2021
Concerns – Staff Social Censorship?
16 Aug 2021
ABC Friends Victoria Hosting Student Awards Competition  
16 Aug 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW