Attack – Murdoch’s Malignant Minions

The startling attack on the ABC and Four Corners by the Murdoch press will no doubt worsen the polarisation taking part in Australian public discourse.

The first installment of a two-part documentary entitled “Fox News and the Big Lie,” presented by reporter Sarah Ferguson and written and produced by Tony Jones, was aired on Monday, August the 23rd.

It is a forensic study of how the United States’ most influential cable-news broadcaster, Fox News, buckled under pressure from Donald Trump and his supporters and assisted him in propagating the unsubstantiated claim that last year’s presidential election was rigged against him.

Even before the first Four Corners episode was broadcast, Fox lawyers sent a letter to the ABC threatening legal action if it went to air.

What followed was an extraordinary onslaught against the ABC executed by editors and columnists in News Limited mastheads across the country, even though this was simply an exploration of a foreign news service and its relationship with a foreign politician.

The Guardian Australia reported that Rupert Murdoch’s publications printed no fewer than 45 attacks on the ABC in its Australian mastheads in just two days.

The Australian published a front-page editorial headlined: “The ABC’s big lie and the madness of Four Corners.”

The article said the report was a: “conspiracy-laden and error-ridden ‘expose’ into Fox News”.

Whether the readers of News Limited newspapers would actually be interested in such coverage is unknown, but such a broad and sustained attack from one media organisation against another is unprecedented and has worrying implications for both media freedom and democratic discourse in our country.

By undertaking such media warfare, News Limited is seeking to polarise Australia’s population just as Fox has done in the USA, and will serve to reinforce the national policy of the Liberal Party to privatise the national public broadcaster.

It may also chip away at the great public support for the ABC, which is the only truly independent and unbiased media outlet left in this country.

In response to the critics, Sarah Ferguson used an interview with Virginia Trioli on ABC Melbourne to point out that Four Corners wasn’t afraid of anything.

She said:

“I rest very comfortably knowing this is very important…and to attack Four Corners and the brave editorial stance…just seems to be way off the mark.

As the attacks continue, it is our job, as defenders of the ABC, to do everything we can to advocate for our precious public broadcaster, and to take this fight up to the next federal election and beyond.