Concerns – Staff Social Censorship?

The main union covering the ABC workforce has responded angrily to a move by Managing Director David Anderson to limit what can be written by ABC staff on their personal social media accounts.

Mr. Anderson recently sent an email to staff warning them against posting anything that could be perceived as controversial, and to not “like” or “share” anything that might result in criticism of the ABC.

(David Anderson)

The email to staff came as news emerged that the ABC had decided to pay a $79,000 defamation settlement on behalf of journalist Louise Milligan, who was personally sued for defamation by Liberal MP Andrew Laming after a series of tweets she made about him.

READ THE ABC STATEMENT ABOUT THE CASE

Coalition MPs have also recently made it their habit to trawl ABC staff members’ social media accounts for any “likes” or “shares” the politicians disagree with.

In his email, Mr. Anderson said:

Most personal social media activity has no bearing on the ABC and there is no intent to constrain anyone’s activity outside the workplace. The primary concern is when personal social media activity reflects badly on the ABC’s independence and integrity, or when a poorly judged post or series of posts or “likes” compromises perceptions of the impartiality of someone in an ABC role where maintaining impartiality in the public eye is crucial. So, to protect yourself and the ABC, I offer this simple piece of advice: If you are posting, liking, or sharing something on personal social media that is work-related or about a matter of public controversy – ask yourself if it’s something you would also say, write, or share on an ABC platform. This is particularly important for those who have a high profile or senior role within the ABC.

The ABC Section Secretary for Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU), Sinddy Ealy, has accused ABC management of encroaching on the freedom of speech of ABC staff.

(Sinddy Ealy)

In a statement to ABC Friends Victoria, Sinddy Ealy said:

Freedom of speech is an important democratic principle and clearly the ABC as an employer is encroaching on this. The ABC’s social media policy basically says that an employee’s social media usage must not bring the organisation into disrepute – but that’s an incredibly large catch-all and its highly subjective. There are other issues with the application of the policy – including inconsistent application and disciplinary sanction for employees who err, but really, what is the problem we are trying to solve here? For more than a decade, the ABC’s leadership have been pushing their editorial staff to chase the likes. Now David Anderson is trying to put the genie back in the bottle because it’s causing political headaches for the organisation. We’ve seen more evidence that journalists outside the ABC and politicians are trawling through ABC editorial and non-editorial employees’ social media accounts. And this policy is a reaction to that but instead of trying to scare its employees off social media via this policy, the ABC’s leadership should be providing much better guidance to employees on how they can engage on social media safely and show them that if they follow this guidance the organisation will have their backs.

The Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA), which specifically represents journalists, said it is important media companies support their employees.

A spokesman said:

We believe that if an employee is the subject of legal action for comments made on social media in the course of their employment, the employer has a duty to defend that journalist.

It’s understood Mr. Anderson is in the process of holding a series of “town hall” meetings with ABC staff to discuss a number of issues.