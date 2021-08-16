ABC Friends Victoria Hosting Student Awards Competition  

ABC Friends Victoria are running a Student Awards Competition opening on August 23rd and closing on September 20th which is eligible to Victorian students enrolled in higher education in the areas of Journalism, Design and Media/Communications.

The competition will provide students with an opportunity to extend their skills while gaining industry experience. Entries require students to produce work which addresses topics such as the funding to the ABC and its value to the Australian community.

The winners of each section will be awarded one-on-one mentoring sessions with an industry professional within their field. These mentors are Jim Middleton (Veteran ABC Journalist), Dan Hirst (Executive Producer at the ABC) and Laura Cornhill (Creative Director at Studio Binocular).

This is an incredible opportunity for students, as well as an exciting effort by our ABC Friends Victoria team to engage young people in the fight to save the ABC.