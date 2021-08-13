IPA – Pushing Porkies to Parliament

The Institute of Public Affairs (IPA), a self-proclaimed “think tank” set up to promote conservative views and which advocates for the privatisation of the ABC, has once again been exposed for spreading disinformation about the public broadcaster.

Since it was set-up in 1943 by Sir Keith Murdoch and a group of his fellow members of the Melbourne Club, the IPA has had an influence on Australian political discourse disproportionately large considering the small size of its support base.

That’s because of the unpublished financial support of neo-liberal figures such as Rupert Murdoch and Gina Rinehart.

In a 2003 speech justifying the 2003 Iraq War, John Howard said:

The Institute has played a role in shaping, as well as articulating, our nation’s values.

The IPA now supplies the Liberal Party with a growing list of right-wing politicians, like the member for Goldstein, Tim Wilson, and Victorian Senator James Patterson.

One of the most-used weapons in the IPA’s battle to privatise the ABC are its lies.

It seems that the truth matters little to this organisation.

The most flagrant recent example was in the IPA’s submission to a Parliamentary committee hearing on communications policy.

In one of many instances, the IPA claimed that the ABC was not the most trusted news source for Australians and that only 15.4 per cent of Australians watch it.

But in an ABC response, it was pointed out that the IPA omitted any reference to the ABC’s total news audience for radio, digital services, ABCiview, or the ABC News website.

The ABC submission said:

In 2020 Australians turned to the ABC in record numbers, highlighting its role as Australia’s most trusted and valued media organisation.

The ABC’s submission to the inquiry said that the IPA had, in total, misled the Senate seven times.

It concluded:

The IPA has a responsibility to the Federal Parliament, and in particular, the Senate Committee, to make sure their submissions are accurate. On this occasion, the IPA has made false and misleading claims in relation to the ABC and it should immediately correct the record.

No correction was forthcoming, and the IPA continues to peddle inaccurate claims about the ABC.

Read the IPA submission to the Senate, as well as the ABC’s response, below: