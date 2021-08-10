Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
10 Aug 2021
0

Ita: ABC Needs Our Help

The chairperson of the ABC board, Ita Buttrose, has called on ABC Friends to promote a greater understanding of the role the ABC plays in uniting Australians.

Ms. Buttrose was speaking at a recent ABC Friends Tasmania event celebrating the publication of Australia’s first independent newspaper, The Hobart Town Gazette which was first published in 1824. 

She told the assembled audience that the ABC needs the support of ABC Friends more than ever.

Ita Buttrose said:

“Standing up for the ABC means standing up for press freedom in defence of a strong and functioning Australian democracy, and that mission is as important and urgent as ever.

A recent international survey by the UK research firm Populace found that the ABC leads the world in positive audience perception. 

No media company in any other nation was rated more highly by their citizens.

Ms. Buttrose also spoke about efforts to maintain a tied-funding package for news, which the Communications Minister is refusing to guarantee. 

Ms. Buttrose said:

Specifically we have called for certainty about our enhanced news gathering funding. We also believe there is a strong case for an increase in our emergency broadcasting funding.

Watch a video of her speech:

