Sky Low – High Stakes in YouTube Ban

News that YouTube has banned Sky News for a week because of its spreading of COVID disinformation may be of passing interest to some readers who aren’t familiar with the online video service.

For those who don’t use it, it would be easy to misjudge YouTube’s reach and importance.

YouTube is a free video-on-demand service that both individual users and major companies (like Sky and the ABC) use to help distribute their video content to viewers.

For people who are still wedded to “appointment” free-to-air television, it may be easy to dismiss the ban as a matter for internet users.

But YouTube is now the most important video platform on Earth.

About 60 per cent of television viewers are now getting their news and entertainment via streaming services, and YouTube streams video to about 2 billion users every month.

It is so efficient and attractive to the younger audience, that it is predicted that, by 2025, half of viewers under 32 won’t even use pay-per-view services, instead opting for the free video on YouTube.

And on mobile telephones alone, YouTube reaches more 18-49 year-olds than any broadcast cable or TV network.

They are mind-boggling figures which go to show the platform’s rise and importance in the media landscape.

Sky News, which has a minuscule audience in Australia, has a disproportionately large following on Youtube — with 1.8m regular subscribers, which is by far the largest YouTube following of any Australian media outlet.

That’s principally because its extremist and often hateful rants, cut into snippets, enjoy a big following by Trumpists in the USA, as well as right-wing extremists worldwide.

By blocking its broadcasts, YouTube has dealt Sky a massive blow.

The ban was a story that swept international news sites.

The network’s producers and presenters would certainly have pause for thought, and are reported to have subsequently purged their YouTube channel of anything potentially controversial.

But more importantly, why is it that a private profit-making enterprise has the power to protect the Australian public from COVID disinformation, albeit with no accountability or even explanation, while that disinformation is still freely available to watch on Australian television?

Where is the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), and why has it done nothing?

According to reports, the ACMA responded to media enquiries on the issue by saying:

“The ACMA is aware of the broadcasts and various concerns raised about them. At this stage we will wait to see how complaints are handled by the broadcaster under the co-regulatory system.

It’s just another example of how the ACMA is a largely toothless institution, that continues to allow extremely biased material to broadcast on Sky, which is an entirely anti-ABC network.

The ACMA needs to find its mettle, or a replacement needs to be found for it.