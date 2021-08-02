Porter: Pass the Parcel

Documents outlining the ABC’s defence in the Christian Porter defamation case have been hidden from public view by the judge in that action. It was ordered that the 27 pages be sealed in an envelope.

But it seems there is a chance the information therein may, down the track, need to be aired after all.

Only some parties to the case know what is actually in the dossier.

Keeping the brief from the public eye was part of the agreement between the ABC and Mr Porter, so this outcome would clearly please the now industry minister.

Whatever was contained within it was of enough interest to prompt News Ltd. and the Nine newspapers and broadcasters to undertake an expensive legal attempt to have it made public — one the judge disallowed.

In spite of rumours that the brief may contain further allegations against Mr Porter, no such evidence has come to light and nobody has made any other claims in the media.

Mr Porter has made it clear through his actions that any further allegations against him could very well end in defamation proceedings.

But the material in the ABC defence is not being kept completely under wraps, so some are hopeful it will be aired in another case.

The court made several exceptions to the “sealed in an envelope” order.

For instance, the lawyers who were applying for access to read the material were allowed to see it so long as they did not make the information public.

Also, legal representatives from an additional court case, where Mr Porter’s barrister, Sue Chrysanthou, was taken off his legal team because of a possible conflict of interest, are being allowed to see it.

And the South Australian coroner has also been granted access, ahead of a possible inquest into the death of the alleged victim.

Lawyers in both of those hearings (though an inquest is by no means a certainty) could apply for the evidence to be made public, allowing us all to finally know the contents of the 27 pages and how the ABC had intended to defend itself.