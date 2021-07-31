Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
31 Jul 2021
BIAS: “THE DRUM” Part Two

Our recent article about charges that the ABC panel discussion programme The Drum was favouring coalition politicians sparked a strong response.

The story highlighted a personal study conducted by a viewer who had written an article in a respected public policy journal pointing out that The Drum, during a particular survey period, had almost exclusively featured coalition party members and former politicians, with only one former Labor politician and none from The Greens.

After we published our article online and in our ABC Friends Victoria newsletter, The Drum’s editor, respected ABC journalist Annie White took the step of personally responding.

Here is her detailed response:

Final Response Final Response

