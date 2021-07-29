Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
29 Jul 2021
Forestry Fibs – VicForests Spins an ABC Correction

Just a month after the Executive Council of Australian Jewry misrepresented a meeting with ABC Managing Director David Anderson, another institution has done something similar.

This time, VicForests, the state-owned business responsible for the harvest and sale of timber from Victoria’s state forests, has spun a clarification that the ABC graciously posted after a series of reports on the logging of steep slopes in water catchments.

 

As the ABC is clearly constrained in its ability to defend itself in such situations, it is up to us, ABC Friends Victoria, to highlight the issue.

On the 21st of July 2021, on its “Corrections and Clarifications” website page, the ABC published the following statement:

ABC Victorias Statewide Drive on 20 and 21 April covered peer reviewed research by ANU Professor David Lindenmayer et al that found widespread and systematic illegal logging by VicForests on steep slopes in water catchment areas.  The program failed to inform listeners that the Victorian governments Office of the Conservation Regulator (OCR) investigation found that concerns of systemic and widespread breaching of slope prescriptions in water catchments by VicForests could not be substantiated. Further, the program of 21 April did not provide the important context that the OCR found only two breaches of the Code of Practice for Timber Production, and the program misrepresented the position of the OCR.  The omission of material context and the misrepresentation of the OCRs investigation, together with the lack of due impartiality in comments made by the presenter were in breach of the ABCs editorial standards for accuracy and impartiality.

Instead of thanking Our ABC for its clarification, VicForests issued a media release claiming the ABC had issued it with an “apology.”

It further misrepresented the statement by saying the ABC had conceded that it had misrepresented facts and “acknowledged” the Office of the Conservation Regulator (OCR) had only found “minor breaches” in the loggers’ operations on steep slopes in state forests.

It also falsely claimed that the ABC had conceded the OCR had not prosecuted VicForests because it had found no evidence of demonstrable environmental harm, an assertion clearly absent from the ABC statement.

The full VicForests media release said:

VicForests has acknowledged an apology from the ABC regarding its inaccurate reporting of allegations raised by Professor David Lindenmayer. In April this year, the ABC reported on work from the ANUs Prof. David Lindenmayer, stating his research found there has been widespread and systemic breaches of a Victorian law banning logging in areas protected for drinking water supply”. In its apology the ABC conceded they had misrepresented the facts and failed to make it clear that the Office of the Conservation Regulators investigation had found minor breaches in VicForestsoperations, and had decided not to take any action because it found no evidence of demonstrable environmental harm. The ABCs reporting risked alarming the community that their drinking water was unsafe. This was not, and was never, the case. VicForests takes its responsibility of sustainably harvesting coupes within our state forests for today and future generations extremely seriously. Our ecologically sensitive approach to harvesting assists with meeting timber supply shortages the timber industry is currently experiencing. VicForests welcomes the ABC correcting the facts – albeit three months after their reporting.

One very important fact VicForests failed to mention was that the OCR had been unable to prosecute VicForests over allegations made because they fell outside a two-year statute of limitations on legal action, and that forest re-growth in the areas had eliminated much evidence.

ABC Friends Victoria sent a series of questions to VicForests to offer the organisation a right of reply, but at the time of publication, no response was forthcoming. 

If Friends would like to express views to VicForests you can contact:

ViicForests

Corporate Support Office

G.P.O. Box 191

Melbourne 3001

Tel: 03 9608 9500

Fax: 03 9608 9566

Email: vfs.media@vicforests.com.au

Or fill in an online inquiry form HERE.

ABC Friends Victoria would like to thank Mr. Dean Hayward for his kind assistance and for bringing this matter to our attention.

