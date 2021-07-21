Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

21 Jul 2021
0

Ballarat – Essay Competition Success

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

ABC Friends Victoria’s Ballarat branch has announced the winners of an extremely successful student essay competition.

The city’s high school students were asked to respond to the theme “that a public broadcaster is essential in a democracy.”

The competition had a duel benefit to ABC Friends, by highlighting public broadcasting to a younger audience, as well as producing some terrific publicity in the city’s newspaper, The Courier.

The competition was won by year 9 Ballarat High School student Audrey English.

Audrey told The Courier:

“It is an issue with people my age, they don’t know much about what is going on in the world. I listen to the radio,” she said.

“You get the whole story and not just part of it and you know what is going on around you. Lots of people get their news from social media these days.”

BALSAT_2021_07_17_MAIN_BOOK_025_1626653954103
 BALSAT_2021_07_17_MAIN_BOOK_002_1626653893068

 

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

Ballarat – Essay Competition Success
21 Jul 2021
Charter – Our ABC Guarantee
21 Jul 2021
Women – National President on Ms. Represented
20 Jul 2021
Bias: Is “The Drum” Right Wing?
19 Jul 2021
Funding: Fears for News
17 Jul 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW