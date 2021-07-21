Ballarat – Essay Competition Success
ABC Friends Victoria’s Ballarat branch has announced the winners of an extremely successful student essay competition.
The city’s high school students were asked to respond to the theme “that a public broadcaster is essential in a democracy.”
The competition had a duel benefit to ABC Friends, by highlighting public broadcasting to a younger audience, as well as producing some terrific publicity in the city’s newspaper, The Courier.
The competition was won by year 9 Ballarat High School student Audrey English.
Audrey told The Courier:
“It is an issue with people my age, they don’t know much about what is going on in the world. I listen to the radio,” she said.
“You get the whole story and not just part of it and you know what is going on around you. Lots of people get their news from social media these days.”
