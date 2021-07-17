Funding: Fears for News

The Federal Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher, has refused to confirm full ABC news funding will continue next financial year.

In correspondence to ABC Friends Victoria, after we asked a direct question about the continuation of tied “newsgathering” funds, Mr. Fletcher would not be drawn.

He sent a brief message in response to our question:

Consideration of the next three-year funding arrangement for the ABC will occur in advance of the next triennium and will be announced at the appropriate time.

But would that be an “appropriate time” for the ABC, or for a government facing an election?

The ABC is now in the last year of the latest round of triennial funding, and so attention is being turned to whether many millions of dollars in tied funding for news and current affairs will be renewed.

The special “newsgathering” fund was brought in under the Labor government in 2013, as a $20m annual allocation.

The money was spent across the news division to beef up services at a time of collapsing commercial media organisations.

It was used for additional news positions for a specialist national reporting team, ABC Fact Check, greater investment in suburban, regional and rural news, and many other initiatives.

But in 2016, the ruling Coalition cut the fund significantly, resulting in a diminution of news services — part of the cunning “Death By A Thousand Cuts” process being imposed on the national public broadcaster.

In a 2016 email to staff, News Director Gaven Morris said:

Although the Budget was largely positive for the News Division, with two-thirds of our annual tied funding renewed, the allocation was cut from $20m pa to approximately $13.5m pa, requiring us to find more savings. The tied funding is invested in enhanced newsgathering activities and content creation, including the National Reporting Team, ABC Fact Check, the state-based digital teams, the Interactive Digital Storytelling Team and extra resources for regional and suburban newsgathering and to support and co-ordinate these initiatives. In the process of renewing the funding for a further three years we prioritised local and regional coverage and state digital services. Consequently, under our proposal, the state digital teams, suburban bureaus and regional reporting and operational resources would not be affected.

Gaven Morris said the result would be the loss of about 30 positions.

With those positions (as well as almost 200 more) now gone, and with the News Division creaking under the weight of content it must produce with fewer staff, there are real fears that the Morrison government could make further cuts in its next term.

Senate Estimates recently heard that the government may not make an announcement on ABC News funding until after the next election.

The minister’s “appropriate time” could perhaps better be described as a “convenient” time.

If the coalition is planning further cuts, it would be far less politically damaging if the announcement comes after an election, rather than before it.

