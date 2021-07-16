Insiders – How Melbourne Shone

ABC Sunday morning viewers were recently treated to a special 20th-anniversary episode of Insiders, which is produced at the Melbourne studios in Southbank.

Over two decades, Insiders has provided agenda-setting political insights thanks to the quality of its interviews and the views of its panelists.

It was also the birthplace of a new form of television satire, thanks to the talented Huw Parkinson and his clever use of editing technology to create memorable spoofs.

The programme’s founding host, Barrie Cassidy, joined Mike Bowers on the couch for a special “Talking Pictures” segment, in which it was revealed that Mr. Bowers was one of the inspiring individuals who came up with the idea for the show.

It was former ABC News Director Max Uechtritz who gave the show the go-ahead and decided that it should be produced in Melbourne.

He recently penned a blog called “Insiders Marinated in Instinct” which described how the popular programme came to be, in spite of efforts to kill it by then Managing Director Jonathan Shier.

It was the depth of feeling inspired by bringing the show to Melbourne that most impressed the Former ABC Head of National Coverage, Walter Hamilton, who is quoted in the blog post.

Walter Hamilton said: