Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

16 Jul 2021
0

Insiders – How Melbourne Shone

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

ABC Sunday morning viewers were recently treated to a special 20th-anniversary episode of Insiders, which is produced at the Melbourne studios in Southbank.

Over two decades, Insiders has provided agenda-setting political insights thanks to the quality of its interviews and the views of its panelists.

It was also the birthplace of a new form of television satire, thanks to the talented Huw Parkinson and his clever use of editing technology to create memorable spoofs.

READ AN ARTICLE ABOUT HOW HUW PRODUCES HIS VIDEOS

The programme’s founding host, Barrie Cassidy, joined Mike Bowers on the couch for a special “Talking Pictures” segment, in which it was revealed that Mr. Bowers was one of the inspiring individuals who came up with the idea for the show.

WATCH THE TALKING PICTURES SEGMENT

It was former ABC News Director Max Uechtritz who gave the show the go-ahead and decided that it should be produced in Melbourne.

He recently penned a blog called “Insiders Marinated in Instinct” which described how the popular programme came to be, in spite of efforts to kill it by then Managing Director Jonathan Shier.

READ MAX UECHTRITZ’S BLOG POST HERE

(Max Uechtritz and Barry Cassidy)

It was the depth of feeling inspired by bringing the show to Melbourne that most impressed the Former ABC Head of National Coverage, Walter Hamilton, who is quoted in the blog post.

Walter Hamilton said:

One of the great knock-ons from Insiders was the pride instilled in the Melbourne newsroom, having a national live-to-air news and current affairs program in their stable. A great deal of work went into the set design and mapping the camera moves, particularly at the head of the program, taking Barrie to the screen and later to the couches. These moves look simple to audiences, but they have to be pulled off perfectly every week, and the crews did very well.

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

Ballarat – Essay Competition Success
21 Jul 2021
Charter – Our ABC Guarantee
21 Jul 2021
Women – National President on Ms. Represented
20 Jul 2021
Bias: Is “The Drum” Right Wing?
19 Jul 2021
Funding: Fears for News
17 Jul 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW