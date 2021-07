The office of ABC Friends Victoria has moved to a new address at Ross House, Flinders Lane, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. Please note that it is currently closed due to the most recent lockdown.

Please direct all correspondence to:

ABC Friends Victoria, Ross House, 247-251 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, Vic. 3000

Our South Melbourne P.O. Box will be redirected for a time and our phone number is unchanged: 1300 108 126