iView – Into a Storm

It’s being reported that the ABC’s plan to require a login for iView has been delayed until the end of the year.

In an article in The Australian newspaper, which is behind a paywall, reporter Sophie Elsworth quotes an ABC spokesman as saying the login plan was being delayed.

Ms. Elsworth, who obtained the story exclusively, quoted the spokesman as saying:

We had initially intended to roll out mandatory log-ins across July and August but have decided to slow things down to ensure our audiences understand the benefits they will receive from creating an ABC account and the ways we manage and protect their personal information.

The ABC’s head of communications, Nick Leys, is a former The Australian media writer.

During an interview with ABC Local Radio in Sydney, the ABC Director of Entertainment and Specialist Programming, Michael Carrington, confirmed the ABC had decided to “slow things down.”

He said:

(Michael Carrington)

Under the proposed new system, the ABC would ask iView audiences to log in to the service by asking for their email address, first name (or pseudonym), year of birth, suburb or postcode, and gender, with the gender question having a “prefer not to say” option.

The ABC’s Head of Digital Product Joel Brydon said the data points were carefully chosen.

He said:

“Providing suburb or postcode doesn’t mean users will only get content relevant to their area; year of birth will allow the ABC to better protect those under 15 years from inappropriate content; and the gender question ensures a better understanding of the composition of ABC audiences.

The ABC says it will never sell the data, and nothing about creating a login changes the editorial independence, integrity, or responsibility of the ABC.

Much of the criticism about the proposed login system has centred on its obligatory nature, with many critics arguing that it should be voluntary.

But former federal Privacy Commissioner Malcolm Crompton has gone a step further, calling on the ABC to reverse its decision.

He argues that the iView move is unlawful, saying that the move to require logging in would not meet the consent requirements under the 1988 Privacy Act.

