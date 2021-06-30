Rudd – Disinformation and Democracy

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has taken part in an ABC Friends webinar with Quentin Dempster, discussing key questions around disinformation and the ways it has been weaponised in our media to undermine Democracy.

The event, which also discussed the Murdoch grip on the Australian media landscape, was co-sponsored by ABC Friends South Australia/Northern Territory and the University of South Australia’s Bob Hawke Prime Ministerial Centre.

The discussion centred on the problem posed by disinformation in the context of a 24-hour news cycle in a “clickbait” media world.

Watch the discussion: