Israel – ABC Our Rock in a Hard Place

Peace overtures by the ABC to the Australian Jewish community over coverage of the recent Israeli/Palestinian conflict have, very unfortunately, turned into a skirmish of words.

The Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) had voiced concerns that the ABC’s coverage of the conflict was “biased” in favour of the Palestinian side, as well as one Q+A episode which the ECAJ said was against Israel.

This is in spite of a recent statement by ABC Managing Director David Anderson, who told a Senate Estimates hearing that just over 50 percent of complaints about ABC coverage of the Middle East conflict accused the ABC of being pro-Palestinian, while 42 percent alleged the ABC was demonstrating pro-Israel bias.

Batting off criticism from government politicians in the hearing with this statistical truth, Mr. Anderson said: “It’s certainly something we’re looking at very closely,” while standing by the ABC’s unbiased reporting of the dispute.

Nevertheless, the ABC took this stakeholder issue so seriously that the Chair of the Board, Ita Buttrose, Managing Director David Anderson, and a delegation of other ABC senior management agreed to meet with the ECAJ to discuss its concerns.

By both accounts, the meeting was successful, though Ms. Buttrose is reported to have given her apologies due to an accident she was recovering from.

But an ECAJ statement, released after the meeting, said:

During the course of a wide-ranging discussion, David Anderson readily acknowledged that the Q + A program and the ABC’s news and current affairs coverage of the conflict had contained “many errors” for which he apologised.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson took great issue with that statement.

He published his own in return, in which he emphasised that he had not “apologised” for “errors.”

David Anderson said:

The ABC’s position has been misrepresented by a statement issued today by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry. The ABC has provided extensive coverage of the Israel/ Gaza conflict, unparalleled in the Australian media. The events have been covered to an outstanding standard and in the public interest. The ABC totally supports the reporting and analysis provided by its journalists. It is deeply disappointing how the meeting was characterised in the ECAJ statement. The ABC would like to be able to meet with any community representatives to hear any and all concerns in good faith in the future.

The statement ended by saying that the ABC had also agreed to meet with representatives from the Australian Palestine Advocacy Network.

