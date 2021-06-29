GetUp! – Fighting for Media Freedom

ABC Friends Victoria would like to congratulate the GetUp! progressive social change organisation for its big campaign to preserve media freedom in Australia.

The campaign has seen full-page newspaper advertisements carrying home the message that Australian media freedom, and media diversity, need to be preserved.

GetUp! has been a long-term champion of Our ABC, and we are grateful for it.

In an irreverent, if poignant, move, GetUp! also recently commissioned a four-storey mural cartoon of Scott Morrison to drive home the point.

The mural, which looks down on Sydney’s Central Station, depicts Prime Minister Scott Morrison reading a redacted copy of the “Democracy Daily”, treading on a pile of newspapers while wearing a “How Good Is Press Freedom” cap.

GetUp says the mural was funded by the donations of more than 6000 members.

GetUp’s Media and Democracy Campaign Director Chandi Bates said:

As our mural stares down on Sydney’s Central Station, we’re asking Scott Morrison: How good is press freedom? This Government has launched an all-out assault on the press that aims to shock journalists into silence and threatens the public’s right to know, whether it’s overseeing police raids on the ABC; secret trials against whistleblowers; or sweeping surveillance laws that could land journalists in jail for refusing to reveal their sources. In just the last few months, we’ve seen ABC journalists attacked on-air and taken to court by government ministers. Our democracy depends on free and fearless journalism. That’s why GetUp members across the country are standing up for public interest journalism with this inescapable message of support for press freedom and political accountability.

VISIT THE GETUP! PRESS FREEDOM PETITION PAGE