Southbank – Will ABC Melbourne Move to Toorak?

The announcement that the ABC would move about 300 staff out of its Ultimo headquarters in the Sydney CBD to Parramatta, in the city’s west, has staff in Melbourne wondering if they will be next.

It was only a few years ago that the ABC in Melbourne completed a long-term relocation plan, which saw the closure of its production facilities in Ripponlea and all programmes move to a renovated and expanded complex in Southbank Boulevard.

But given recent statements, there is speculation there may soon be more change.

The Sydney move — to a much less expensive part of the metropolis — is being forced by savage budget cuts.

There is currently a $40m-per-year budget shortfall, as well as the budget indexation pause, which could be partially plugged by renting out CBD office space.

When announcing the plans for the Sydney move, an ABC statement said:

This initiative is the start not the end of the ABC’s plans to locate more content-makers closer to the communities they serve. Over the next few months, the ABC will continue to consider a range of options in respect to its property holdings, operations, and production in other state capitals and in regional Australia.

The Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher, clearly favours more such moves, calling Parramatta a “good first step.”

He said:

I welcome today’s announcement that the ABC will move up to 300 staff to Parramatta. This is a good first step.

The ABC recently listed the decommissioned Ripponlea studios for redevelopment.

But if the ABC did move journalists and support staff out of its Southbank headquarters, where would any new building be best situated?

The argument for moving to Paramatta is that that western Sydney suburb is the heartland of the greater city.

The ABC statement said:

Parramatta is at the geographic heart of Sydney. Increasing the ABC’s workforce based in western Sydney will provide it with greater visibility and connection to a growing community which is home to 1 in 11 Australians. Parramatta is an ideal location for journalists and producers heading to stories both across the city and Western Sydney. It will be easier to engage with more parts of Sydney than is presently the case with the Ultimo headquarters. This move will strengthen the ability of the ABC to fulfil its goal being more relevant to more Australians

Melbourne presents a problem.

Would an ABC office in Dandenong, Reservoir, or Brimbank be most appropriate?

None, according to demographers, who say that the geographic “heart” of Melbourne is Malvern, and will move towards Toorak over the next 20 years.

