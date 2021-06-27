Boris – Bashing the BBC

In a reflection of what is happening here to Our ABC, the respected British media academic Patrick Barwise says the BBC is now in greater peril than ever before.

Interviewed on Late Night Live by Philip Adams, the London Business School Emeritus Professor said that, like the ABC, the British broadcaster enjoyed overwhelming trust and support from the public, but that continuous financial attacks were threatening its survival.

He said:

There is only one big big threat to the future of the BBC and that’s money.

He said the BBC’s funding has been cut by 30 percent, in real inflation-adjusted terms, since 2010.

But it wasn’t just funding cuts that were causing the problem.

The influx of streaming services like Netflix was also driving up production costs — particularly the cost of premium drama — as well as the wages paid to big-name stars.

Patrick Barwise said:

The big killer is this combination of deep deep funding cuts – much deeper than the public in this country realise combined with significant real increases in the cost of doing business.

There are also fears about the possible appointment of the former editor of the right-wing Daily Mail newspaper, Paul Dacre, to the head of the British broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

So keen is British Prime Minister Boris Johnston to have Mr. Dacre run the organisation, that the position was re-opened after the board found Mr. Dacre to be an unacceptable candidate.

Meanwhile, The Guardian’s Polly Toynbee points out that while critics have been attacking the BBC because of its controversial interview with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, they forget that the public broadcaster enjoys overwhelming public support.

Polly Toynbee wrote of Prince William:

What a pity Prince William didn’t denounce Rupert Murdoch, whose press hacked his phone 35 times, his brother’s nine times, and his then girlfriend Kate’s a full 155 times. This future king might consider the useful role one national institution – the BBC – plays in promoting another – the monarchy.

