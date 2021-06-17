Twitching Channels – TV “Green Paper” explained.

The ABC has called on the federal government to alter its proposed changes to the country’s television industry landscape and to undertake more consultation.

In November last year the Communications Minister, Paul Fletcher, released a new document called a “green paper,” outlining proposed reforms it would like to make to TV regulations.

The minister said:

The Green Paper highlights that the business model of Australia’s free-to-air television businesses is under severe strain – and that this in turn raises public policy issues. …the proposed changes are designed to support the future of Australia’s media and production sectors. The Government is seeking views on a number of proposed measures outlined in its Media Reform Green Paper, which include: offering commercial broadcasters the choice to operate under a new kind of commercial television broadcasting licence, with a reduced regulatory burden provided they agree to move at a future point to using less radio frequency spectrum; promoting the public interest by using proceeds from freed-up spectrum to invest in Australian news and screen content; introducing an Australian content spend obligation on video-on-demand services, and formalising the role of national broadcasters as key providers of Australian content.

The government called for submissions commenting on the green paper for their consideration.

The opportunity to make submissions closed in March.

The ABC has welcomed the government’s focus on what it describes as “much-needed” reforms but has proposed several changes to them.

Primarily, the national broadcaster objects to plans for a proposed new quota on Australian content to be imposed upon it — something that does not exist now in the ABC Charter.

An ABC statement said:

Legislating an explicit requirement for the national broadcasters to provide new Australian programming is unnecessary. In the absence of any quota, the ABC is already a major investor in Australian content and a key partner to Australia’s independent production sector. Further, the imposition of an explicit content obligation risks affecting the ABC’s operational independence. Instead, the ABC is arguing that additional funding of $90m over three years would do a lot more to ensure more Australian content was produced and broadcast than a new Australian-content rule.

As a complicated argument about changes to the availability of broadcasting technology also rolls on, regional commercial TV broadcasters (which have been shutting down newsrooms across the country) have been critical of the reforms, saying they amount to a “spectrum grab” of broadcasting frequencies.

Writers and directors have responded by applauding new Australian content rules, particularly for streaming broadcasters.

But the Free TV lobby group, which represents all Australian free-to-air broadcasters (including the ABC) says the proposed regulations will impact upon existing co-production initiatives with streaming video-on-demand services, while Netflix says the Australian content rules are unnecessary.