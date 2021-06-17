Public Punches – ABC Prevails In Every Round

It’s been an extraordinary month of battles for our precious public broadcaster, but the ABC has landed knockout blows in every round of attack.

The new announcement that it would move hundreds of its Sydney headquarters staff to Parammatta, is the latest, clever public opinion blow.

First, Christian Porter withdrew his defamation action against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan.

That event was seen by the great majority of observers, including The Age and Sydney Morning Heral, as a win for the ABC.

Unfortunately, however, it made a bit dent in the ABC’s budget, with the organisation forced to spend about $780m in mediation and associated costs.

OUR TAKE ON THE COSTS

Just as the Porter controversy was settling (for now — the judge is still to decide if the contents of the ABC brief of evidence is made public) the ABC’s Managing Director, David Anderson was also recalled to Canberra to answer questions about another Four Corners episode.

Mr Anderson told a Senate Estimates hearing he had, as Editor-in-Chief, decided to hold back on the story about the Prime Minister and the so-called QAnon conspiracy cult because it, in effect, needed more work.

The issue sent ABC critics into apoplexy again, but the important episode aired just a week later — an illustration that the required changes must only have been minor and proving, once again, that Four Corners is a crucial programme worth every cent of its shrinking budget.

Facing the possibility of new cuts, without any guarantee of continued funding for the more than $14m “Enhanced News Gathering” scheme, the ABC has delivered further public relations blow, by announcing the Parramatta move.

The Enhanced Newsgathering scheme had seen journalists moved into outer-suburban, regional and rural areas to cover stories of interest to a wider audience.

It is hoped that the Paramatta announcement will strengthen the ABC’s case for continued enhanced news coverage.