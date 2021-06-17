Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
17 Jun 2021
New Initiative – ABC Appreciation Day

It’s the ABC’s 89th birthday on the first of July, having broadcast its first radio programme on that date in 1932.

What better time to launch a new ABC Friends initiative aimed at raising our appreciation of our precious national public broadcaster?

The first ABC APPRECIATION DAY will be launched this year.

In 2021 we’ll be conducting our special appreciation day on social media, with the lunch of our new Instagram page, which is part of our new youth engagement programme.

