Youth – Our New Engagement Strategy

ABC Friends Victoria’s New Youth Engagement Campaign to Launch with First-Ever ABC Appreciation Day.

ABC Friends Victoria is launching a new campaign targeted at young people, with the aim of increasing awareness of ABC funding cuts to a broader demographic.

The campaign is the result of research conducted last year by LaTrobe University Students Breanna Stockman and Simon Murphy, who found that while young people believe the ABC is valuable, they are not aware of who funds it or that it is under threat.

The campaign will be launched on the first of July — in celebration of the day that the ABC first broadcast — and run for four months.

Titled ‘ABC Appreciation Day’, the campaign will take place on the new Instagram page for ABC Friends Victoria (which can be found here) and include a series of posts that both celebrate the achievements of the ABC and highlight the threat it is under.

Other tactics which will be implemented as part of the campaign include a Student Awards competition, which is set to take place in August, and collaborative events with university student clubs across Victoria.

To keep up to date with the campaign follow the ABC Friends Victoria Instagram page @abcfriendsvic and for questions regarding the campaign, contact our Communications Coordinator Aynsley Mitchell at aynsley@abcfriends.org.au