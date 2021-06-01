Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
01 Jun 2021
SIX CLIPS v 1000 CUTS

ABC Friends Victoria has had some terrific feedback about our recent rally at the Hawthorn Town Hall, which is situated in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s electorate.

More than 400 people listened to some inspiring speeches from representatives from ABC Friends and our partners in the rally — GetUp and the Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA) — about how the ABC is under attack and how to fight for it. 

We’ve put together a series of video highlights:

A former ABC senior correspondent, Jim Middleton, spoke about the impacts of cuts on the ABC’s output. Here are the highlights:

GetUp’s ABC campaigner, Tosca Lloyd, spoke about a “coordinated” attack on the ABC:

ABC Friends Victoria President Michael Henry outlined the need for a strong election campaign:

A former ABC correspondent and Media Vice President for the journalists’ union — the MEAA — spoke about the impact on staff of government funding cuts:

And Ed Davis, from ABC Friends NSW, gave a speech met with cheers by the audience:

