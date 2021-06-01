Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

01 Jun 2021
0

CLOSURES DESPITE GOVERNMENT GRANTS

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Regional commercial broadcasters have announced a swathe of newsroom closures across the country, in spite of being given big government handouts under the Public Interest News Gathering grants process. 

According to the ABC, this could be in breach of the grant rules. 

A report says:

More than 100 regional publishers and broadcasters were awarded grants from the $50 million Public Interest News Gathering (PING) fund in June last year, as the Commonwealth tried to prop up an industry ravaged by depleted advertising revenue and COVID-19 restrictions.

But since then, some of the nation’s major media players have announced dramatic changes to their regional offerings.

The PING grant guidelines state that successful applicants “will be required to maintain existing levels of journalism production and distribution during the grant period”.

READ THE REPORT

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

ALL ABOARD FOR TROUBLED WATERS
01 Jun 2021
WHY DID PORTER WITHDRAW HIS ACTION… AND WHAT’S NEXT?
01 Jun 2021
Latest ABC Friends “Update” magazine
21 May 2021
GENDER – ABC ACHIEVES THE 50/50 CHALLENGE
14 May 2021
VIDEO – SUCCESSFUL HAWTHORN RALLY
14 May 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW