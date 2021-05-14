VIDEO – SUCCESSFUL HAWTHORN RALLY

More than 400 ABC supporters filled the old and splendid Hawthorn Town Hall last Saturday evening to attend ABC Friends Victoria’s rally in the Federal Treasurer’s own seat.

A united front of concerned organisations — ABC Friends, GetUp, and the Media Entertainment Arts Alliance (MEAA) —was formed to protest at attacks on the ABC.

Watch the whole event:

The ABC is Under Attack.

From the severe slashing of ABC funding through to federal police raids on its offices,

From the Liberal Party Federal Council voting 4 to 1 to privatise the ABC, through to Communications Minister Fletcher using Newscorp as the vehicle to demand answers from the ABC Board,

From constant vitriolic public attacks on the ABC’s credibility from commercial media operators through to the Institute of Public Affairs’ (IPA) demands to privatise the ABC (10 government ministers are members of the IPA or its affiliates).

An impressive array of speakers addressed the importance of the ABC to Australia, what the attacks are and where they come from, and the effect of those attacks on this great public broadcaster.

The GetUp documentary “Murdoch and Morrison vs The ABC” started proceedings.

Speakers included:

JIM MIDDLETON

Jim was a senior journalist with the ABC 1970-2014 (much of that time spent as National Political Reporter), a foreign correspondent for Sky News 2014-2018, and is now a senior political advisor and analyst.

KAREN PERCY

A former ABC reporter (Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Darwin & Alice Springs) and foreign correspondent (Southeast Asia), Karen is on the board of the MEAA, the Walkley Foundation and is chair of the Dart Centre Asia Pacific.

ED DAVIS

Emeritus Professor Ed Davis is an economist and was, until recently, President of ABC Friends NSW.

TOSCA LLOYD

Tosca Lloyd leads the ABC division for GetUp. Tosca produced, and appears in, the GetUp film on ‘Murdoch and Morrison vs the ABC’ which will be shown at the event.

ANDREA HULL – MC

Professor Andrea Hull was on the ABC Advisory Council from 2014 to 2019. Professor Hull a long-serving director of the Victorian College of the Arts.