RETIREMENT – A NEWS LEGEND LEAVES

After an extraordinary and eventful 46 years as a journalist — the vast majority of them spent with the ABC — the ABC News Chief Foreign Correspondent, Philip Williams, is finally hanging up his microphone.

Williams is one of Australia’s most experienced foreign correspondents, and his colleagues know him as one of the best storytellers in the broadcaster’s history.

He started work at the ABC in Canberra in 1975 as a stagehand before moving into News, but went on to become the News Bureau Chief in Tokyo and London, and traveled the world reporting on natural disasters and other major issues.

His coverage included: The dismissal of Gough Whitlam in 1975; September 11 in the US and the ensuing Iraq War; the Arab Spring, the Beslan school siege and London’s Grenfell Tower fire.

“Phil brings an emotional intelligence to his work rarely seen in other reporters. Above and beyond what he does for the ABC and its audience he is constantly working to improve how the media treat people who have faced trauma and violence.” – Lisa Miller, News Breakfast presenter and long-time friend.

Of his retirement, Philip Williams said:

“For all its foibles, the ABC remains the most important media institution in the nation. It is a vital part of our democracy and must be protected and preserved. “For all the natural disasters, the fires, floods, droughts, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, the revolutions, insurrections, wars, the economic upheavals, the social and technological changes I have reported on, it’s the people I remember the most. “It is the father digging for the bodies of his children killed in a flash flood; the mother sitting by her young daughter on life support after being shot in the head; the wail of the grandmother searching for her grandson after a terrorist attack on a school. “These images, these stories, live with me. It’s an enormous responsibility telling these stories, honouring those who have allowed me to intrude on their lives on their worst ever day.”

Philip Williams will be retiring to his family farm in NSW.

ABC Friends Victoria thanks him for his service and wishes him a very happy — and uneventful — retirement.