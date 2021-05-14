Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

14 May 2021
0

GENDER – ABC ACHIEVES THE 50/50 CHALLENGE

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

An international challenge to achieve equal representation for women and men commentators and interviewees in news programmes has been exceeded by our ABC.

The BBC’s international 50:50 challenge took place across the month of March and involved more than 40 international broadcasters.

“A thunderous congratulations to the ABC and every single employee who has worked hard to shift that dinosaur gender dial! This push towards a fairer, truer representation of women does not happen by osmosis or trickle-down. Nor does it just happen with time. It takes concerted effort! Design. And willful determination.”
–  Virginia Haussegger, founding Director of the 50/50 by 2030 Foundation

Only about half of the broadcasters were able to achieve the target.

The ABC’s overall March result was 51% female voices.

“It’s been brilliant to see the ABC embrace the 50:50 project. For years, the economic experts rolled out on TV and radio and in print were almost exclusively older men. This was a bit stale and created issues with the perception of economics – many younger women just couldn’t see themselves in the profession.”
–  Danielle Wood, President, Economic Society of Australia and co-founder of the Women in Economics Network 

This video, from the European Journalism Centre, details the BBC’s 50:50 Equality Project:

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said the ABC has a special obligation to lead the way on gender equality in the Australian media and ensure its news coverage fairly represents our society. 

Mr. Anderson said:

“Including a full range of voices and perspectives simply makes our content better… However, the challenge is far from over. We have more work to do to consolidate this achievement and continue to improve our performance in areas and topics which remain overly male dominated in our coverage… We’re also broadening our focus to include other under-represented groups: Indigenous Australians, people from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and people with a disability.”

READ AN ABC MEDIA RELEASE ABOUT THE CHALLENGE

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

VIDEO – SUCCESSFUL HAWTHORN RALLY
14 May 2021
BUDGET ’21 – ABC MAY LOSE MORE FUNDS
14 May 2021
TAKE AND SHARE OUR NEW QUIZ
10 May 2021
MURDOCHISTAN. Our media is more concentrated than ever
22 Apr 2021
SENATE INQUIRY – Australia’s profound lack of media diversity
22 Apr 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW