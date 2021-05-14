BUDGET ’21 – ABC MAY LOSE MORE FUNDS
A largely ignored aspect of this week’s federal budget is that there are large handouts to some media companies, but not the ABC, which may actually lose another $10m the year.
The federal government handed out a total of $58.6m to the media sector in the 2021 budget.
An extra $30m went to SBS, $15m was given to the struggling Australian Associated Press newswire, community broadcasting got $8m and the media regulator was granted $4.2m.
But, according to The Guardian, the ABC could be just over $10m worse off.
The Guardian report says:
“According to the forward estimates in the 2021-22 budget, the ABC’s indexation pause is set to end next year, but a tied-funding grant of $14m for local and regional news may not be renewed, leaving a potential shortfall of $10.2m in operational funding.
The budget states the ABC’s operational funding will drop from $880.56m in 2021/22 to $870.34m in 2022/23, a net loss of just over $10m.”
READ THE FULL GUARDIAN REPORT
ABC Friends Victoria member Ranald Macdonald, who is former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Age as well as a former ABC broadcaster, has written an open letter decrying the cutbacks.
He referred to a News Ltd media report which outlined a 0.8 percent cut in public broadcasting funding from 2020/21 to 2021/22, followed by a forecast 6 percent cut on funding from 2021/22-2024/25.
Ranald Macdonald said:
“I know some think I have not praised the seemingly ‘wonderful’ Ita Buttrose enough, but I believe she has got the easy headlines for defending journalism. What I expected of her was to show real courage and actually fight for extra funding. Deeds, not just popular words. Morrison said she was his best ‘Captain’s Pick’ – and so far she has presided over a weakening ABC, yet seems to be lauded by many. A clever choice as I have said, though she could still come through if she really believes in a strong and truly independent ABC.
Does she?
A further test of the fighting qualities of the ABC board will be its defending of any actual money coming into the ABC from Google/Amazon or Facebook which is not actually payment in kind. The Government will surely be tempted to cut its budgetary contribution further”