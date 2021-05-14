BUDGET ’21 – ABC MAY LOSE MORE FUNDS

A largely ignored aspect of this week’s federal budget is that there are large handouts to some media companies, but not the ABC, which may actually lose another $10m the year.

The federal government handed out a total of $58.6m to the media sector in the 2021 budget.

An extra $30m went to SBS, $15m was given to the struggling Australian Associated Press newswire, community broadcasting got $8m and the media regulator was granted $4.2m.

But, according to The Guardian, the ABC could be just over $10m worse off.

The Guardian report says:

“According to the forward estimates in the 2021-22 budget, the ABC’s indexation pause is set to end next year, but a tied-funding grant of $14m for local and regional news may not be renewed, leaving a potential shortfall of $10.2m in operational funding. The budget states the ABC’s operational funding will drop from $880.56m in 2021/22 to $870.34m in 2022/23, a net loss of just over $10m.”

ABC Friends Victoria member Ranald Macdonald, who is former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Age as well as a former ABC broadcaster, has written an open letter decrying the cutbacks.

He referred to a News Ltd media report which outlined a 0.8 percent cut in public broadcasting funding from 2020/21 to 2021/22, followed by a forecast 6 percent cut on funding from 2021/22-2024/25.

Ranald Macdonald said: