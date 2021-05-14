Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

14 May 2021
0

BUDGET ’21 – ABC MAY LOSE MORE FUNDS

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

A largely ignored aspect of this week’s federal budget is that there are large handouts to some media companies, but not the ABC, which may actually lose another $10m the year.

The federal government handed out a total of $58.6m to the media sector in the 2021 budget.

An extra $30m went to SBS, $15m was given to the struggling Australian Associated Press newswire, community broadcasting got $8m and the media regulator was granted $4.2m.

But, according to The Guardian, the ABC could be just over $10m worse off.

The Guardian report says:

“According to the forward estimates in the 2021-22 budget, the ABC’s indexation pause is set to end next year, but a tied-funding grant of $14m for local and regional news may not be renewed, leaving a potential shortfall of $10.2m in operational funding.

The budget states the ABC’s operational funding will drop from $880.56m in 2021/22 to $870.34m in 2022/23, a net loss of just over $10m.”

READ THE FULL GUARDIAN REPORT

ABC Friends Victoria member Ranald Macdonald, who is former Editor-in-Chief and Managing Director of The Age as well as a former ABC broadcaster, has written an open letter decrying the cutbacks.

He referred to a News Ltd media report which outlined a 0.8 percent cut in public broadcasting funding from 2020/21 to 2021/22, followed by a forecast 6 percent cut on funding from 2021/22-2024/25.

Ranald Macdonald said:

“I know some think I have not praised the seemingly ‘wonderful’ Ita Buttrose enough, but I believe she has got the easy headlines for defending journalism. What I expected of her was to show real courage and actually fight for extra funding. Deeds, not just popular words. Morrison said she was his best ‘Captain’s Pick’ – and so far she has presided over a weakening ABC, yet seems to be lauded by many. A clever choice as I have said, though she could still come through if she really believes in a strong and truly independent ABC.     

Does she?

A further test of the fighting qualities of the ABC board will be its defending of any actual money coming into the ABC from Google/Amazon or Facebook which is not actually payment in kind. The Government will surely be tempted to cut its budgetary contribution further”

 

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

VIDEO – SUCCESSFUL HAWTHORN RALLY
14 May 2021
BUDGET ’21 – ABC MAY LOSE MORE FUNDS
14 May 2021
TAKE AND SHARE OUR NEW QUIZ
10 May 2021
MURDOCHISTAN. Our media is more concentrated than ever
22 Apr 2021
SENATE INQUIRY – Australia’s profound lack of media diversity
22 Apr 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW