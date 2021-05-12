VIDEO – It’s your ABC – FIGHT FOR IT!

A united front of concerned organisations — ABC Friends, GetUp, and the MEAA — has been formed to raise the roof about attacks on the ABC.

We held a public forum at Boroondara Arts Centre (Hawthorn Town Hall) on Saturday the 8th of May from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The ABC is Under Attack.

From the severe slashing of ABC funding through to federal police raids on its offices,

From the Liberal Party Federal Council voting 4 to 1 to privatise the ABC, through to Communications Minister Fletcher using Newscorp as the vehicle to demand answers from the ABC Board,

From constant vitriolic public attacks on the ABC’s credibility from commercial media operators through to the Institute of Public Affairs’ (IPA) demands to privatise the ABC (10 government ministers are members of the IPA or its affiliates).

An impressive array of speakers addressed the importance of the ABC to Australia, what the attacks are and where they come from, and the effect of those attacks on this great public broadcaster.

Speakers:

JIM MIDDLETON

Jim was a senior journalist with the ABC 1970-2014 (much of that time spent as National Political Reporter), a foreign correspondent for Sky News 2014-2018, and is now a senior political advisor and analyst.

KAREN PERCY

Karen Percy’s career began with the ABC in Adelaide more than three decades ago, and has also taken her to Alice Springs, Darwin, Sydney, Bangkok and Moscow. She has also worked for Channel 10 and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. From 2006-2009 she was the ABC’s Southeast Asia correspondent, based in Bangkok. In 2010 she went to Moscow and freelanced for a number of agencies including CBC, SBS, Radio France International, Deutsche Welle, Orf in Austria and Radio New Zealand. Most recently she was the Court Reporter for ABC News in Melbourne before leaving in the last round of redundancies.

Karen is a co-Vice President of the Media section of MEAA and a director of the Walkley Foundation.

She is Chair of the Dart Centre Asia-Pacific which focuses on trauma and journalism.

ED DAVIS

Emeritus Professor Ed Davis AM is an economist who specialised in industrial relations. He has worked at Monash, La Trobe, UNSW and Macquarie University. He is a passionate supporter of public broadcasting and is a former President of ABC Friends NSW/ACT, former National VP and was awarded NSW Life Membership last year. He was made a member of the Order of Australia in 2006 for services to education, industrial relations and equal opportunity.

TOSCA LLOYD

Tosca Lloyd is Senior Campaigner on GetUp’s Media & Democracy Team, fighting for issues like the ABC and media diversity.

ANDREA HULL

Professor Andrea Hull was on the ABC Advisory Council from 2014 to 2019. Professor Hull a long-serving director of the Victorian College of the Arts.