10 May 2021
0

TAKE AND SHARE OUR NEW QUIZ

ABC Friends Victoria has launched a new quiz, asking: “ARE YOU A FRIEND OF THE ABC?”

It is accompanied by a summary of politicians in Australia who are, and who are not, friends of our precious public broadcaster.

TAKE THE QUIZ TODAY BY CLICKING HERE

Did you know the ABC has lost $784 million in funding, and over 1250 staff have been cut since the coalition came to power in 2014? That’s about a 10% reduction every year!

Did you also know that in June 2018 the Liberal Party Federal Council voted 4 to 1 in favour of a formal resolution for total privatisation of the ABC, backed by at least 4 of the party’s top federal officials?

After Federal Police raids on ABC offices, and now a defamation case by the former Attorney-General, our ABC is under serious threat right now and we need your help.

ABC friends is asking you – “Are you a friend of the ABC?”

Please, click on the link below, take the quiz, and see if you are a friend of the ABC!

Please join us in supporting our ABC

And please share it far and wide on all of your networks!

