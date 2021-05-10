TAKE AND SHARE OUR NEW QUIZ

ABC Friends Victoria has launched a new quiz, asking: “ARE YOU A FRIEND OF THE ABC?”

It is accompanied by a summary of politicians in Australia who are, and who are not, friends of our precious public broadcaster.

Did you know the ABC has lost $784 million in funding, and over 1250 staff have been cut since the coalition came to power in 2014? That’s about a 10% reduction every year!

Did you also know that in June 2018 the Liberal Party Federal Council voted 4 to 1 in favour of a formal resolution for total privatisation of the ABC, backed by at least 4 of the party’s top federal officials?

After Federal Police raids on ABC offices, and now a defamation case by the former Attorney-General, our ABC is under serious threat right now and we need your help.

ABC friends is asking you – “Are you a friend of the ABC?”

Please, click on the link below, take the quiz, and see if you are a friend of the ABC!

Please join us in supporting our ABC

And please share it far and wide on all of your networks!