TAKE AND SHARE OUR NEW QUIZ

ABC Friends Victoria has launched a new quiz, asking: “ARE YOU A FRIEND OF THE ABC?”
It is accompanied by a summary of politicians in Australia who are, and who are not, friends of our precious public broadcaster.
Did you know the ABC has lost $784 million in funding, and over 1250 staff have been cut since the coalition came to power in 2014? That’s about a 10% reduction every year!
Did you also know that in June 2018 the Liberal Party Federal Council voted 4 to 1 in favour of a formal resolution for total privatisation of the ABC, backed by at least 4 of the party’s top federal officials?
After Federal Police raids on ABC offices, and now a defamation case by the former Attorney-General, our ABC is under serious threat right now and we need your help.
