ABC Friends News

22 Apr 2021
0

WOMEN – ABC breaks sporting ground

In another first for gender equity, the ABC has broadcast the first all-female sports commentary team.

The women called the W-League Grand Final (Australia’s top division women’s soccer league) live on ABC Television and ABC iview.

Former Australian player Grace Gill joined W-League presenter Stephanie Brantz in the commentary box at Kogarah’s Jubilee Stadium in Southern Sydney, to call the final between Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory.

Stephanie Brantz said she was thrilled to be working with Grace Gill, who was “a star on the football field and in the boardroom and is now emerging as a star of broadcasting.”

(Stephanie Brantz)

(Grace Gill)

Grace Gill said it had been a pleasure working with Stephanie throughout the season.   

“I’ve long aspired to call a W-League Grand Final,” she said.

“To be able to do that with Steph is an exciting end to the season.”

