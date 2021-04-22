SENATE INQUIRY – Australia’s profound lack of media diversity
A Senate inquiry into media diversity in Australia is well underway, with two former prime ministers testifying along with many industry insiders.
The probe, which is being chaired by South Australian Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young, has heard some astounding — and alarming — evidence and saw News Limited senior mangers have had some fire applied to their feet.
According to Senator Hanson-Young:
To protect our democracy we need greater diversity of media ownership in Australia. The Senate inquiry into media diversity will analyse the impact that such a concentrated media has on our democracy and the public’s ability to access independent and reliable sources of news.
It’s been clear for some time that the business model for news media in the digital age is broken and this inquiry will investigate what the key barriers are for small, independent and new publishers in Australia.
Recently, half a million Australians signed a record-breaking petition calling for a Royal Commission into media diversity. The massive support for this petition showed just how concerned the Australia public is about the influence that media concentration has in our democracy.