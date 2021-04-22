Donate to ABC Friends | Join / Renew Membership | Sign up for news | Shop | Member login
1300 108 126office@abcfriends.org.au

ABC Friends News

22 Apr 2021
0

QandA – The real audience figures

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Like a flock of hopeful, circling vultures, the ABC’s newspaper critics have been ecstatic at seeing a dip in audiences for the TV show they seem to hate most, QandA.

QandA was moved from a late Monday evening slot to an earlier one on Thursdays, and as is always the case when a TV programme moves, it has suffered a setback in the ratings as it builds its new audience.

But the sycophantic “journalists” at News Limited, and to a lesser extent, the Nine newspapers, have come out slugging.

It’s a shame they have their numbers wrong.

In one of his usual florid tirades, The Australian’s Gerard Henderson was one of the most vocal of Rupert Murdoch’s lapdogs.

In a report which, unlike most of The Australian’s overwhelmingly biased fare, is NOT behind a paywall, the erudite Henderson said this: 

“It would appear that the Sandalista soviets of Fitzroy North and Carlton emptied out last evening and marched to the ABC’s Southbank, just over the Yarra River, where they comprised much of the audience And didn’t they cheer and hoot when their hero Norman Swan, the ABC’s doctor in the House, criticised the Morrison government? Why, the comrades even cheered his oh-so-discourteous interruptions of the only Morrison government supporter on the panel – James Paterson, the Liberal Party Senator for Victoria.”

READ HENDERSON’S RANT HERE

But the detractors fell immediately silent once the ABC issued a very short media release correcting the record:

Reporting on Q+A audience numbers, including in The Australian today, has focused on the five capital cities and ignored all of Australias regional viewers.

Q+As average national audience so far in 2021 is more than 430,000 people across Australia.

READ THE FULL MEDIA RELEASE

Share this post

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on SMS

Recent News

The ABC Defenders Dozen
09 Apr 2021
Get Active – form or join a local group
07 Apr 2021
The Australian trumpets dodgy research
07 Apr 2021
The ABC gives as much as it gets.
07 Apr 2021
NEW ABC Friends T-shirts
15 Mar 2021

Support ABC


Join ABC Friends

Our membership is open to all who support its objectives. Whether you want to be active or simply wish to express your support for the ABC.

JOIN / RENEW

Donate to ABC Friends

Ahead of the next federal election, the campaign is more important than ever – please help. The louder our voice, the greater our influence.

DONATE NOW