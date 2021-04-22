QandA – The real audience figures
Like a flock of hopeful, circling vultures, the ABC’s newspaper critics have been ecstatic at seeing a dip in audiences for the TV show they seem to hate most, QandA.
QandA was moved from a late Monday evening slot to an earlier one on Thursdays, and as is always the case when a TV programme moves, it has suffered a setback in the ratings as it builds its new audience.
But the sycophantic “journalists” at News Limited, and to a lesser extent, the Nine newspapers, have come out slugging.
It’s a shame they have their numbers wrong.
In one of his usual florid tirades, The Australian’s Gerard Henderson was one of the most vocal of Rupert Murdoch’s lapdogs.
In a report which, unlike most of The Australian’s overwhelmingly biased fare, is NOT behind a paywall, the erudite Henderson said this:
“It would appear that the Sandalista soviets of Fitzroy North and Carlton emptied out last evening and marched to the ABC’s Southbank, just over the Yarra River, where they comprised much of the audience And didn’t they cheer and hoot when their hero Norman Swan, the ABC’s doctor in the House, criticised the Morrison government? Why, the comrades even cheered his oh-so-discourteous interruptions of the only Morrison government supporter on the panel – James Paterson, the Liberal Party Senator for Victoria.”
But the detractors fell immediately silent once the ABC issued a very short media release correcting the record:
Reporting on Q+A audience numbers, including in The Australian today, has focused on the five capital cities and ignored all of Australia’s regional viewers.
Q+A’s average national audience so far in 2021 is more than 430,000 people across Australia.